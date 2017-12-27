UAE Consulate partners with NYC to donate dozens of care packages for families in need

The Consulate participated as part of the UAE 2017 Year of Giving, which encourages UAE entities to engage in and promote humanitarian initiatives.

"Generosity and compassion is core to the UAE’s national identity and legacy set by our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan," Majid Al-Suwaidi, UAE Consul General in New York, said. "The care package initiative reinforces our values in helping those less fortunate and strengthens our partnership with the New York City community through our shared commitment to philanthropy."

The care packages, which were filled with essential items, such as shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and deodorant, were delivered to individuals in need throughout the city. The project is one of several philanthropic activities the Consulate has led this year.

Other charitable efforts by the Consulate have included: donating winter coats to children in need; mentoring high school students in underserved communities; hosting a street soccer festival in the South Bronx; and building a community garden for local school children.

The UAE supports many diverse causes in the United States and abroad. In 2016, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ranked the UAE as the world’s largest donor of developmental aid relative to its national income.

According to OECD data, UAE aid reached USD 4.24 billion, representing 1.21 percent of the country’s gross national income (GNI). The data also showed that more than half of aid provided by the UAE was given in the form of grants.