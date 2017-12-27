UAE participates in 16th meeting of Arab Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research

The UAE was represented in the conference, which was chaired by Egypt, by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mualla, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Higher Education for Higher Education Academic Affairs, and Dr. Samer Al Samahi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Planning and Development Sector of the Higher Education Academic Affairs.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, stressed that education is a fundamental requirement for countries seeking development, and is necessary for the prosperity and advancement of nations.

In his speech during the opening session of the conference, which was delivered on his behalf by Ambassador Badr Eldin Alali, Assistant Secretary-General for Social Affairs at the Arab League, he stated that countries that develop their educational system are the ones that achieve overall progress, whether social, cultural, economic or political.