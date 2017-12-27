Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to Ukraine

The decision is in implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed by the UAE and Ukraine on 2nd November, 2017.

Ahmed Elham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at MoFAIC, said that holders of ordinary UAE passports will be able to enter Ukraine without a pre-visa requirement, with the possibility to stay in Ukraine for a period of up to 30 days on each visit. Diplomatic and private passport holders can stay in Ukrainian territory for 90 days within 180 days, he added.

Al Dhaheri said that this move of the Ukrainian government reflects the prominent international status that the UAE has attained, opening up further horizons for its citizens, as well as enhancing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries across various sectors including tourism, investment and trade.

He reaffirmed that the ministry has made great strides in its diplomatic and consular efforts to strengthen the country's status at the global level.

The ministry's commitment to signing MoUs on visa exemptions comes from its keenness to provide distinguished consular services to UAE nationals to facilitate their travel to the world on the one hand, and boost bilateral relations with the countries of the world as well as enhance co-operation in the tourism, economic and investment fields on the other, he noted.

Al Dhaheri pointed out that the positive image of Emirati citizens abroad as they express the UAE's model of openness, co-existence and integration in cultures has contributed to a great extent to achieve this initiative, stressing that this strengthens the confidence of the Ukrainian society in the Emirati citizens with their civilised behaviour.