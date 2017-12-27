ERC dispatches aid convoy to Al Suweiry, Yemen

The convoy reflects the UAE’s specific policy towards Yemen and its support for the Yemeni people, to overcome the effects to their lives caused by the violations of the Houthis militias.

Abdul Aziz Al Jaberi, Chairman of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, stated that the convoy, which was immediately dispatched, carried various food baskets, which were distributed to local residents, as part of a humanitarian aid programme and a series of campaigns targeting remote areas of the governorate.

The authority is continuing its efforts to improve the lives of local residents and provide them with their essential requirements, such as services and vital projects while reaching out with humanitarian aid to all needy people, he added.

The beneficiaries of the food aid expressed their happiness at the arrival of the convoy, which will ease their suffering caused by the tough economic conditions.