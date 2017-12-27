UAE Embassy in New Zealand provides financial support to Wellington Hospitals Foundation

Saleh Ahmed Alzreem Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to New Zealand, presented the support to the officials of the fund, at the hospital’s headquarters in New Zealand, in the presence of a number of medical figures in Wellington.

In his remarks on the occasion, Al Suwaidi spoke about the role played by the UAE in the humanitarian and charitable domains regardless of geographic, religious, ethnic or cultural differences, which is an unwavering policy of the UAE.

The initiative comes in line with the embassy's humanitarian, social and charitable plans carried out in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands as part of the "Year of Giving" to bring happiness by promoting the concept of developmental and humanitarian work.

The chairman of the Hospital's Fund extended thanks to the UAE Embassy for this noble gesture and lauded the Emirati humanitarian and developmental activities globally. He added that the donation will contribute to providing medical assistance to a number of children and alleviate the suffering of their families.