449 Emiratis receive over AED300 million in housing assistance

The housing support is part of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, said that the wise leadership is keen to provide stability to citizens, and this desire is a realisation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to promote housing stability and provide a decent life, welfare and happiness to citizens, through sustainable residential neighbourhoods with integrated facilities.

He added that this batch of beneficiaries is the last to be announced by the programme in 2017. The programme has approved support for 7,000 beneficiaries since January this year, as part of its plan to meet the UAE National Agenda leading to the UAE Vision 2021.

The housing support includes 325 loans and 124 residential grants.