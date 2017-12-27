Seventeen judges sworn in before Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

  • Wednesday 27, December 2017 in 4:00 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Seventeen new judges including five Emiratis at the Dubai first instance courts have sworn-in before the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at Zabeel Palace.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the oath-taking ceremony. The judges pledged to uphold the rule of law and justice with full integrity, loyalty and diligence. 

Sheikh Mohammed urged the judges to administer justice among litigants, maintain patience, honesty and transparency away from any personal interests. 

Sheikh Mohammed shook hands with the judges and wished them success in performing their duties, while calling on them to act with virtue, morals, wisdom and patience before issuing rulings and deciding between litigants. 

He added that all people are equal, regardless of their colour, nationality or religion, in the eyes of the judiciary and the law. 

The ceremony was attended by Attorney-General of Dubai, Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Director-General of Dubai Courts, Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, and a number of senior officials.