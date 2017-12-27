Seventeen judges sworn in before Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the oath-taking ceremony. The judges pledged to uphold the rule of law and justice with full integrity, loyalty and diligence.

Sheikh Mohammed urged the judges to administer justice among litigants, maintain patience, honesty and transparency away from any personal interests.

Sheikh Mohammed shook hands with the judges and wished them success in performing their duties, while calling on them to act with virtue, morals, wisdom and patience before issuing rulings and deciding between litigants.

He added that all people are equal, regardless of their colour, nationality or religion, in the eyes of the judiciary and the law.

The ceremony was attended by Attorney-General of Dubai, Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Director-General of Dubai Courts, Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, and a number of senior officials.