Emirates Post Group urges customers to renew P.O. Box subscriptions

Obaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of EPG, said, "We urge all our customers to renew their P.O. Box subscriptions before the above mentioned date by visiting any of EPG’s post offices to apply/renew in person or can also do so electronically via EPG website or Mobile Services app."

Companies can customise P.O. Box rental services to optimise their mail operations. They can also subscribe to Ezimail for the added convenience of having their mail picked-up and delivered directly to the registered P.O. Box or office location.