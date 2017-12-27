Emirates Post Group urges customers to renew P.O. Box subscriptions

  • Wednesday 27, December 2017 in 3:23 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Emirates Post Group, EPG, has encouraged customers to renew their Post Office Box subscriptions before 31st January 2018, to avoid late renewal penalties.

Obaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of EPG, said, "We urge all our customers to renew their P.O. Box subscriptions before the above mentioned date by visiting any of EPG’s post offices to apply/renew in person or can also do so electronically via EPG website or Mobile Services app." 

Companies can customise P.O. Box rental services to optimise their mail operations. They can also subscribe to Ezimail for the added convenience of having their mail picked-up and delivered directly to the registered P.O. Box or office location.