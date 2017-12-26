FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament committees in Cairo

The division includes FNC members Jassim Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Committee; Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs; Aisha Salem bin Samnoh, Member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, Women and Youth, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign Affairs and Political Affairs and National Security Committee.

Al Falasi stated that the two-day committee meeting will discuss several important topics, most notably its plan for the coming year, to be presented for approval at the Arab Parliament’s plenary session on Thursday, as well as the comments of Arab organisations that are part of the Arab League while the parliament will review their reports and discuss their responses and work plan.

The committee will also discuss the parliament’s financial report and its ideas to develop its financial and investment capacities, he added. It will also discuss the preparations for an expanded Arab conference on supporting and developing Arab economic integration, Al Falasi further added.

Aisha bin Samnoh explained that the committee will discuss the draft "Arab Charter on Higher Education and Scientific Research" and suggested holding an expanded conference on education and scientific research in the Arab world, which will cover four topics - the conditions of education and scientific research, the classification of universities, the challenges facing research and education in Arab countries, and the policies of Arab countries regarding education and scientific research.