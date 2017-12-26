Saudi delegation reviews FAHR policies, systems

The delegation was received by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Director-General of the FAHR; Aisha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the HR Policies Sector; Laila Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of HR Programmes and Planning; Ibrahim Fikri, Executive Director of the Supporting Service Sector, and other directors of sectors and administrations of the authority.

Dr. Al Awar highlighted the importance of such meetings as an ideal opportunity to exchange the best knowledge and local and regional practices in human capital management and empowerment, as well as the key issues related to government HR development.

The delegation was briefed about the Federal Government’s HR strategy for 2017-2021 and its strategic goals, as well as the FAHR’s achievements during the current year and related federal projects and initiatives, especially those that are part of "Bayanati," an HR management information system.

The Saudi delegation was also briefed about the FAHR’s key national initiatives and projects, and the results of the annual report on the performance of the "Federal Entities on Human Resources" for 2016.