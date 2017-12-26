UAE participates in Arab League meeting on GAFTA

The UAE delegation was headed by Mohammed Saleh Shelwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, and included Ahmed Abdullah bin Sulaiman, Representative of the Department of Agreements and Joint Committees at the Ministry.

Ambassador Kamal Hassan Ali, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs at the Arab League, stated that the three-day meeting will discuss several items, most notably a follow-up report on the implementation of GAFTA, in the light of the resolutions issued by the 100th session of the Arab League Economic and Social Council, and those concerning a proposed mechanism to oblige Arab countries to adopt the council’s resolutions.

In his remarks on the sidelines of the meeting, Ambassador Ali spoke about several issues related to the liberalisation of services trade, as well as tackling a disputed settlement mechanism for Arab countries that are members of GAFTA.