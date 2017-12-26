Mohammed bin Rashid receives 'Informatics Medal' from Smart Dubai

Dr. Aisha bin Bishr, Director-General of the Smart Dubai Office, presented the medal to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and his working team comprising Younis Al Nasser, Wissam Lootah, Huda Al Hashemi, Mattar Al Humairi, Khalifa Al Marri, Abdul Aziz Al Tunaiji, Meera Sultan, Aliaa Al Mur, Shaimaa Al Zarouni, Eman Taher, Sara Al Zarouni, Wahid Al Hashimi, Hamad Al Awadi and Hessa Al Balushi.

She said that the digital revolution initiative was launched based on two important factors, relying on the Internet of Things, IoT, and digital certificates to promote the future industry and investing in it with the aim of making Dubai the happiest and smartest city by 2021.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed thanked the Smart Dubai delegation for their kind gesture and expressed his happiness at meeting this ambitious group, who work hard to achieve the vision and future of the UAE in general and Dubai, in particular, transforming it into a reality where the nation's citizens and residents live in happiness and security.