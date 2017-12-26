Hamdan bin Mohammed unveils 5-Star plaques at Customer Happiness Centres

"The high rating received by Dubai Government’s Customer Happiness Centres encourages them to improve their services further," Sheikh Hamdan said. "Applying the Star Rating framework to the Customer Happiness Centres is part of the effort to enhance integration between federal and local government, which helps us ensure the UAE maintains a high ranking in the quality and efficiency of government services."

Sheikh Hamdan unveiled 5-Star plaques at Customer Happiness Centres that received 5-Star ratings under the Star Rating programme. His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, along with a number of senior officials.

Sheikh Hamdan unveiled 5-Star plaques at three RTA Customer Happiness Centres in Al Barsha, Dubai Airports' Al Majlis, and Emirates Terminal 3.

His Highness said that achieving excellence requires committed efforts, which eventually results in positive feedback from the community. He further noted that Dubai Government is keen to ensure that all Customer Happiness Centres enhance their service quality to be able to achieve 5-Star ratings. The rating programme motivates all centres to be more dedicated to improving quality and customer happiness.

The Star Rating programme for Dubai Government’s Customer Happiness Centres was launched following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services and the Dubai Executive Council’s Secretariat General represented by the Dubai Model Centre. The programme reflects the efforts of the two parties to work together to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.