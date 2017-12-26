UAE as 2016's largest international donor a realisation of leadership's vision: Hanif Al Qasim

This is considered a new achievement to be added to the UAE’s record of humanitarian giving that was established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he added.

Al Qasim added that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have promoted the culture of giving, which was established by Sheikh Zayed, and followed his approach.

He also highlighted the UAE’s leading humanitarian initiatives and noble humanitarian goals that have helped people around the world, as well as the necessity of helping on various levels without discrimination, based on languages or beliefs. "These achievements help to promote the values of tolerance and solidarity," Al Qasim concluded.