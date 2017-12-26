Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Frame

His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the ground floor museum of the building showcasing the UAE's history, heritage and the metropolis it has become. His Highness, then ascended one of the two towers, and crossed the 100-square-metre bridge where he viewed the historic and modern landmarks of the emirate.

The Dubai Frame is a 150-metre-high, 93-metre-wide structure built to resemble a huge picture frame, through which landmarks representing modern Dubai such as Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa can be seen on one side, while from the other side, visitors can view older parts of the city such as Deira, Umm Harare and Karama.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his admiration for the project, and praised Dubai Municipality's efforts to achieve this cultural and global attraction, that represents a solid development for the tourism industry in the UAE.

He described the Dubai Frame as an elegant architectural feat. It was designed by award-winning architect Fernando Donis, who also designed Dubai’s Porsche Design Towers, and the Dubai Renaissance Tower.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group; Mohamed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness The Ruler's Court; Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Hilal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, were also present during the tour.

The Dubai Frame will be open to the public in January 2018.