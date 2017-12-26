UAE Ambassador visits ERC mobile clinics in Pakistan

The UAE officials have been briefed on the work progress of the clinics and its sections.
They also met with the families of the beneficiaries, the administrators and the doctors, who praised the efforts of the UAE and its wise government, hailing the health assistance provided by the UAE to underprivileged areas in Pakistan.
