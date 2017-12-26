UAE Ambassador visits ERC mobile clinics in Pakistan

  • Tuesday 26, December 2017 in 3:11 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, accompanied by Nasser bin Huwaidin Al Ketbi, UAE Consul-General in Karachi, has visited the mobile clinics which were supervised by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Pakistan.
The UAE officials have been briefed on the work progress of the clinics and its sections.

They also met with the families of the beneficiaries, the administrators and the doctors, who praised the efforts of the UAE and its wise government, hailing the health assistance provided by the UAE to underprivileged areas in Pakistan.