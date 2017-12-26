UAE, Pakistan discuss bilateral cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed means of developing common interests, as well as reviewing views on issues of common concern and the latest regional and international developments.



Zehri expressed his happiness at meeting with Dr. Sheikh Sultan and commended the UAE's urban and economic renaissance. He also praised the good relations between the UAE and Pakistan.



The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, and Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.