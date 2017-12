The relative humidity will increase during night and early morning with chance of fog / mist formation mainly over the central and Northern areas of the country. Sea will be moderate becoming rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate Oman Sea.

Top average temperatures across the Emirates are forecast at 16-27 for Abu Dhabi, 19-27 for Dubai, 18-28 for Sharjah,18-27 for Ajman,16-27 for Umm Al Qaiwain,18-25 for Ras al-Khaimah,18-26 for Fujairah and 13-30 for Al Ain.