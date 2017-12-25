Mohamed bin Zayed receives UAE's youngest inventor Fatma Al Kaabi

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was briefed by Al Kaabi about her 12 major and diverse inventions, including the latest, which is an experimental robot that can go to school, attend classes and interact with teachers when a student is unable to attend classes.

Sheikh Mohamed praised the efforts and passion of Al Kaabi in attaining excellence while expressing his pride of the country’s innovative students, and their hard work and scientific achievements, made for the higher good of their homeland.

"The UAE is relying on students such as her, who are seeking to prove their worth, capabilities and skills in science, inventions and advanced research," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Al Kaabi expressed her great happiness at exchanging talk with Sheikh Mohamed and stressed that the meeting with His Highness has doubled her responsibility to continue her efforts and attain excellence and more impressive success.

