UAE visa-waiver deal with Chile

The development comes in pursuance of the MoU signed by the UAE and the Republic of Chile on 12th November to exempt Emirati and Chilean nationals carrying ordinary passports from obtaining pre-entry visas while travelling to both countries.

Ahmed Saeed Ilham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry, said holders of ordinary UAE passports can now enter Chile without pre-entry visa and stay up to 90 days He added that the signing of the MoU would further strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Chile in areas of tourism, trade and investment.

"Introducing such distinguished consular services is among the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in line with the directives of the country's wise leadership to ensure welfare and happiness for Emirati citizens around the world," he noted.