Mohamed bin Zayed reviews industry challenges with Senaat Holding

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was updated during the meeting on Senaat's achievements, including empowerment of national cadres, knowledge-transfer, exchange of expertise, utilisation of state-of-the-art technologies in mega industrial enterprises in a way that propels the country's developmental drive and creates investment opportunities that ensure efficient economic diversification and sustainable development.

Sheikh Mohamed was also briefed by the delegation, headed by Board Chairman Hussain Jasim Al Nowais, on Sanaat's future growth plans.

Attending the meeting were Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

Senaat is one of the UAE’s largest industrial investment holding companies, mandated by the Abu Dhabi Government to create, optimise, promote and champion capital- intensive assets.

As a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030, Senaat operates in four of the main industrial sectors listed in the vision through its portfolio companies. These are: metals; oil and gas services; construction and building materials; and food and beverages manufacturing. Its group of companies are Emirates Steel, NPCC, Arkan, Ducab, Agthia, Al Foah, Talex, Al Gharbia, and DAC.