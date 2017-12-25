Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs 3rd Fujairah Foundation for Regions Development meeting

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi

During the meeting, the participants discussed the foundation’s working schedule and its accomplishments during the current year, as well as its plans for 2018 and the development of its working mechanisms and launching them according to national standards.



Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the FFRD’s projects for the current year while highlighting the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to complete future projects and answer the needs of the citizens.



He also directed the FFRD’s Board of Directors to take all the appropriate measures to remove any obstacles that prevent accomplishing approved projects, noting that developing and revitalising the various regions of the emirate is an urgent and necessary part of the Fujairah Government’s working mechanisms.