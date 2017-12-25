UAE Embassy in Lebanon launches philanthropic projects

The projects were launched via a donation from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in partnership with civil society organisations and associations, including the Universal Peace Federation, the Santa Teresa Group and the Saint Pio School.



Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, said that the UAE had raised the Year of Giving banner in 2017, to offer assistance to the widest possible number of individuals, without discrimination, and that in 2018, the nationa will continue to take the same path with the same determination, by launching the Year of Zayed.



Al Shamsi noted that the attache established an integrated humanitarian plan, which will involve all relevant Lebanese bodies, most notably civil society organisations and associations, with the aim of assisting the Lebanese people and displaced Syrians and Palestinian families in various areas of the country.

The attache distributed, in partnership with the Universal Peace Federation and through volunteers from the Jbeil campus of the Lebanese American University, winter clothing and food packages to children in the Ketermaya Camp for displaced Syrians.



Nada Kleit, Ambassador for Peace at the Universal Peace Federation, thanked the UAE for its love, cooperation and constant support for Lebanon, and for offering ongoing assistance to the poor and needy, and to displaced Syrians in refugee camps.

In the Keserwan district, the Humanitarian and Development Affairs Attache offered food packages to underprivileged individuals and families, especially to orphans, widows and the elderly, while in Saadnayel, the attache provided educational supplies to Syrian students in the Saint Pio School for Primary and Intermediate Education in Al Omariya.