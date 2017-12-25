Zayed Giving Convoys treat over 5,000 individuals in Egyptian villages

The mission's success is due to the supervision of a UAE-Egyptian volunteer medical and surgical team working in its field hospital, in partnership with 'Min Agl Masr', under the framework of the "One Million Volunteers" humanitarian campaign. It is a joint humanitarian initiative of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Ministry of Youth. The convoys are an exceptional model of joint humanitarian work, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2017 as the Year of Giving.



The convoys aim to establish the culture of volunteer work and humanitarian giving while offering the best free diagnostic, treatment, surgical and preventive services to children and elderly patients, as well as conducting heart surgeries in critical cases.



UAE cardiac surgeon Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and President of Emirates Doctors, said that the Zayed Giving Convoys will continue their humanitarian missions and projects in the Egyptian villages, to ease the suffering of the needy and establish the culture of volunteer work and giving, regardless of gender, race or religion.

The current humanitarian missions of the Zayed Giving Convoys are a continuation of their previous missions during the past year, which have treated over one million children and elderly people from various Egyptian governorates, through 75 medical convoys, mobile clinics and mobile field hospitals, as well as conducting over 1,500 heart surgeries in specialist centres, he added.