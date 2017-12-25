ENEC participates in Al Dhafra Festival to promote environmental sustainability

As one of the festival’s official sponsors, and community and environmental sustainability partners, ENEC has worked to raise the awareness of the importance of reducing the nation’s environmental footprint, while also promoting Emirati culture, and educating attendees on the benefits of peaceful nuclear energy, at its stand.

"Our continued partnership with the Al Dhafra Festival is a testament to our commitment and dedication to supporting the growth and prosperity of the Al Dhafra Region, the home of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant," said ENEC’s CEO, Mohamed Al Hammadi. "The development of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is progressing steadily and we are on the cusp of achieving a historic milestone. Clean, sustainable and environmentally friendly nuclear energy will play a key and vital role in the nation’s future, driving long-term social and economic growth, and nowhere will this be more evident than right here in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi," Al Hammadi added.

ENEC has recently achieved a series of construction milestones on the units of the Barakah Plant and the overall completion of the four units is now more than 85% complete. Once the four reactors are online, the facility will deliver up to a quarter of the UAE’s electricity needs, and save up to 21 million tons of carbon emissions every year.