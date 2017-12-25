Second Emirati batch completes Developee Engineering Programme at FANR

Journey to Excellence" was the theme of an event held by FANR to graduate the new batch, where the senior management stressed importance of embracing excellence ensuring that its work meeting UAE government national priorities.



In 2016, FANR launched its Developee Engineers Programme, the first of its kind in the middle east. The Developee Engineers programme is designed to provide fresh engineers graduates with fundamental knowledge necessary to understand technical concepts applicable to nuclear engineering and regulation. The goal of the programme focuses on equipping graduates with the skills needed to understand the day-to-day duties of the Operations Division.

FANR, being the UAE nuclear regulator, works to ensure the human capital sustainability of the UAE Nuclear Energy Programme. Building and equipping national capacity with necessary skills and knowledge to lead the sector," said Christer Viktorsson, FANR Director-General. "Education and training constitute a cornerstone of this knowledge-intensive sector which are necessary to sustain the nuclear power programme."

Sustainability of the UAE Nuclear Programme is a priority at FANR where it develops programmes that ensure human capital are ready to take the helm in the near future.

In 2017, the percentage of Emiratis reached 62% of FANR overall workforce. FANR is currently developing its competency framework for newly recruited Emirati staff members. FANR chose to adopt the IAEA’s Systematic Assessment of the Regulatory Competence Needs methodology to ensure that its Emirati staff members have the competences they need to carry out the required functions at the nuclear regulatory body.