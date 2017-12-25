Watani Al Emarat delegation visits Bahrain International Circuit

According to the Bahrain News Agency, BNA, the delegation were briefed about the vital role of the circuit in promoting motorsports and contributing to Bahrain’s Gross Domestic Product.

The Watani Al-Emarat Ambassadors delegation arrived on a visit to get a taste of Bahrain’s heritage and historical sites and to be updated about voluntary work in the Kingdom. The delegation toured the BIC facilities and got briefed about events as well as the role of the Motorsport Marshals Club in ensuring the success of international and regional sporting events.

The delegation also visited the Bahrain International Karting Circuit, which hosts local and international races, for a briefing on the importance of this home of motor-sport in the Middle East region.