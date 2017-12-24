Al Maktoum Foundation concludes Year of Giving from Sinai

  • Sunday 24, December 2017 in 11:10 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The closing phase of the Al Maktoum Foundation's 'Giving Convoy' will be launched tomorrow and includes the distribution of food baskets to a number of remote villages in Egypt, as part of the Year of Giving 2017.

The philanthropic organisation chose the villages of Mount Sinai to be the last stop of the convoy which is laden with food supplies, blankets, medicines and winter clothing.

In a phone call with the convoy, Mirza Hussain Al Sayegh, Board Member of the Al Maktoum Foundation, conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance and Patron of the Foundation, and his directives to provide all support for the needy families and alleviate their suffering.