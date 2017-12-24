Al Maktoum Foundation concludes Year of Giving from Sinai

The philanthropic organisation chose the villages of Mount Sinai to be the last stop of the convoy which is laden with food supplies, blankets, medicines and winter clothing.

In a phone call with the convoy, Mirza Hussain Al Sayegh, Board Member of the Al Maktoum Foundation, conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance and Patron of the Foundation, and his directives to provide all support for the needy families and alleviate their suffering.