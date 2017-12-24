National Ambulance receives AHA certification for excellence

The National Ambulance Training Centre has been accredited until 2020 and maintains its position as the leading AHA Education Centre in the MENA region. National Ambulance was recently recognised by AHA for its work in pre-emptive healthcare during the AHA MENA Summit in Dubai.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, Deputy CEO of National Ambulance, said, "At National Ambulance, we are committed to delivering excellence in all that we do. In renewing our AHA accreditation we have achieved the highest standards of education and training, which is a testament to the quality and professionalism of both our educators and emergency response teams."

With cardiovascular diseases the leading cause of death in the UAE, responsible for 30 percent of deaths in the country, the Deputy CEO explained, adding that "it is vital that we all understand the risk factors associated with both heart attacks and cardiac arrest and are prepared to identify the signs and take the appropriate actions."

According to Al Hajeri, the National Ambulance responded to 3,690 cardiovascular related cases from the northern areas of the UAE in 2017.