RAK Ruler receives Bin Majid Association rowing team

The RAK Ruler also praised the support and attention of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates to the ancestors’ popular heritage, especially maritime sports.



Sheikh Saud made this statement on Sunday when he received the rowing team of Bin Majid Association for Folk Arts and Rowing, in the presence of Nasser Hassan Al Kas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association.



Al Kas, the members of the association, and the rowing team congratulated the RAK Ruler on the RAK Boat of the Association for securing the first place in the heritage rowing race as part of the Dhafra Maritime Festival Competition, and the second place in the Dubai Local Rowing Championship for 30 feet.

Sheikh Saud expressed his happiness about this achievement which proves that victory is possible with persistence, hard work and continuous training and wished the rowing team more success.



Al Kas praised the support of Sheikh Saud to folk art associations in the emirate and the Bin Majid Association in particular. At the end of the meeting, Al Kas and the rowing team offered the golden boat in the first place and the second place trophies to Sheikh Saud.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Chairman of Ras Al-Khaimah Sports and Cultural Club, Rashid Suwaidan Al Khatiri, Director-General of Protocol and Hospitality, along with several officials.