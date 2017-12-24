UAE, Saudi Arabia conduct earthquake response training

The training was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and Lieutenant General Suleiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro, Director-General of Saudi Civil Defence.



Lt. Colonel Ahmed Abdullah Al Kindi, head of the UAE team, said that exercise is a basic requirement for obtaining the international classification from the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group, INSARAG, of the United Nations. He added that it also assures the strength of the brotherly relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and will enhance cooperation and joint action during disasters and crises.