Ajman Ruler approves emirate’s budget for 2018

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi

His Highness issued Emiri Decree No. 27 of 2017 on adopting the budget, with expenses totalling AED1.367 billion, 16 percent higher than the 2017 budget, and expenses totalling AED1.367 billion.



Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and President of the Executive Council, stated that the Ajman’s Government general budget is a realisation of the directives of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid, an implementation of the Ajman 2021 Vision, and contributes to the achievement of the government’s strategic goals.



He added that the budget reflects an increase in spending on a range of key policies, including the 'happy community' policy, which constitutes 65 percent of total expenses, while highlighting the attention given to local citizens in providing them with a decent life. This is followed by the 'green economy' policy, which constitutes 26 percent of total expenses, while nine percent of the expenses were assigned to realise the Ajman government's policy, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid explained, highlighting the requirements of the community, the improvement of the business environment, and the emirate’s smart and digital transformation, which will enable local services to comply with the latest developments and be competitive in the market, to achieve overall prosperity.