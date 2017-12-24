Permanent Higher Committee for Internal Security reviews plans, programmes

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Sha’far, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Permanent Higher Committee for Internal Security, has chaired the regular higher committee meeting, recently held at the Command of the Special Security Forces.
During the meeting, the participants reviewed the committee’s future plans and programmes, as well as its internal security training programmes, among other agenda topics.

Al Sha’far praised the Special Security Forces' efforts for hosting the committee’s meeting, as well as the Permanent Higher Committee's efforts to coordinate, prepare and monitor the implementation of its decisions and recommendations.

The committee holds its meetings under the framework of the ministerial decision issued by  Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on its formation within the Ministry of Interior, to include the participation of leaders and directors of national police and civil defence, with the aim of discussing the promotion of cooperation and coordination and the exchange of knowledge related to national internal security across all police administrations.