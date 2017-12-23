Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches UAE Green Jobs Programme

Nurturing talent and employment for the prospective green industry is considered one of the prerequisites for the successful transformation toward a green economy in any country. The UAE Green Agenda 2030, the action framework for the country’s green economy transformation that was approved by the Cabinet in 2015, dedicates one of its twelve programmes to the Green Jobs Programme.

In partnership with the Global Green Growth Institute, GGGI, the ministry is starting the programme by taking stock of domestic policies and initiatives on environmental education and vocational training, as well as international best practices of fostering green jobs. Working with key authorities and stakeholders, the ministry aims to come up with the best policy approach to green jobs, along with concrete implementation projects. The ministry will also work with statistics agencies to set a workable definition of green jobs and develop a methodology for estimating the current and future numbers of green jobs to assess the trend and predict future skill needs for informed decision-making.

Over 20 representatives from federal and local authorities including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministry of Energy and Industry, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth, as well as international organisations such as the International Renewable Energy Agency, were invited to this launch event. A green jobs expert and MOCCAE staff introduced the objectives of the programme, the international best practices, and the national context of promoting green jobs. This was followed by group discussions on how to take this programme forward in partnership.

In her welcome note, Aisha Al Abdooli, Director of Green Development and Environmental Affairs at the Ministry, said, "The successful transition to a green economy rests on the skills and expertise of the country’s workforce and its ability to leverage local talent. This is clearly in line with the UAE Vision 2021, which aims for a competitive knowledge-based economy and quality social development of the country.



"The UAE has seen a rapid rise in the number of jobs in renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors in last few years thanks to the policies promoting investment in solar energy technologies and green buildings. Through a more co-ordinated effort, we should be able to spread this trend into other sectors and multiply the job opportunities. We look forward to working with relevant authorities and stakeholders to actively support youth and future generations engaging in prospective green jobs."