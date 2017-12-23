NCM calls on motorists to adhere to traffic instructions during fog

The fog started at 7:15 pm on Friday, on Sweihan, Al Rahba and Yas Island. As time progressed, it gradually began to include most of the country's interior and coastal areas. The lowest level of visibility during the fog was 50m at Suweihan, Al Maktoum International Airport, Abu Dhabi Airport and Zayed City.

The NCM predicts the formation of fog and the deterioration of horizontal visibility on roads, especially in the coastal, internal and northern regions, during this night and early Sunday morning.