Hamdan bin Zayed hails UAE’s ranking as top aid donor

In his remarks on the occasion of the UAE’s ranking as the world’s largest donor of development aid in 2016, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE has made significant achievements in the humanitarian and developmental fields, thanks to its creative initiatives and the unlimited support of Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The UAE has been ranked the world's largest donor of official development aid, relative to its national income. The official development aid provided by the UAE in the year 2016 reached AED15.57 billion.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the country’s keenness on enhancing its humanitarian efforts across the globe and going steadily to follow the same approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, aimed to reduce the human suffering and preserve human dignity.