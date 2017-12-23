Federal Tax Authority provides businesses with provisional Tax Registration Numbers

The FTA says that it is keen to co-operate with all sectors and provide all the support they need to conduct business, including implementing advanced technologies to facilitate registration and issuing provisional TRNs.

The authority has already issued provisional TRNs for tax groups and will provide the same for individual businesses shortly.

The FTA is urging businesses in the UAE that have not yet registered for Value Added Tax, VAT, to avoid the risk of missing the 1st January, 2018, deadline. This applies to businesses with taxable supplies and imports of goods and services exceeding AED375,000 over the previous 12 months. Taxable supplies are identified as all non-exempt goods and services.

The authority has also called on businesses to verify the data in the application form, carefully review it, and ensure accuracy before submission, as faulty data could lead to rejection of the application.

Registration is available 24/7 through the FTA’s website. Businesses are required to visit the website, select the e-services portal, sign up and create an account. Once the email has been verified, they can log in and register.

The FTA has urged businesses to provide accurate information and make sure they enter it properly into the application form.

To complete the registration process, scanned documents must be attached, including the business or trade licence, passport/Emirates ID (for UAE residents) of the manager or owner of the business, and the authorised signatory (if the signatory is not the manager), as well as proof of authorisation for the manager or signatory (e.g. articles of association, power of attorney attested by notary, etc.).

More information can be found in the Legislation and Guides section on the FTA website.