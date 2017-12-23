FIFA congratulates UAE for impressive hosting of FIFA Club World Cup

The 10-day competition was held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain with the participation of seven teams representing the champions of the world. Al Jazira Football Club represented the UAE and the title was won by Real Madrid.

In his letter, Infantino congratulated Major-General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the organising committeee, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, UAE Football Association, partners and sponsors, for their pioneering role to achieve a successful tournament.

He also expressed happiness at his stay in Abu Dhabi during the event and meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.