Amal Al Qubaisi receives EU official

Dr. Al Qubaisi reviewed the wise leadership's success in empowering Emirati women in all fields. She also discussed the development of the parliamentary march as an effective pillar to positive change in the society and the world to achieve progress, prosperity, and sustainable development at all levels.

Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC, and a number of council members attended the meeting. They discussed co-operation in issues of mutual interest, especially women empowerment to enable them to play a key role to enhance security, stability and peace in the region and the world.

They discussed the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and the European Union and the importance of the UAE-EU Friendship Committee in the EU which plays a notable role to enhance communication between the two sides.

The FNC Speaker drew attention to the fact that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, and the support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), women were able to reach the highest ranks of success and appreciation in light of the legacy set by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Marinaki expressed her happiness on visiting the UAE and the FNC to participate in the "Global Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament," which was held recently in Abu Dhabi. She also praised the support of the UAE leadership and Sheikha Fatima for women in all fields for 46 years.