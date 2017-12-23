MOHAP reduces prices by up to 24% on select medicines

This move comes as part of the Ministry’s periodic reviews conducted in cooperation with global organisations to re-price medicines to support patients and improve access to affordable medicines.

The move forms part of the Ministry’s commitment to provide high-quality medicines priced according to regional standards as well as improve the healthcare services in the UAE in line with the leadership’s vision and support for the health sector to consistently ensure the best results.

According to Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing and Vice Chairman of the Higher committee for Drug Pricing and Registration, products subject to price reduction treat various disorders including bacterial infections, joint pain, epileptic seizures, heart attack, prostate cancer, diabetes, and breast cancer which have been reduced by up to 24 percent. The Ministry said it has coordinated with Sanofi Pharma and local agents to ensure that the new costs will be implemented across the country. With the new adjustment, the prices of 8,732 medicines have been brought down since the commencement of the Ministry’s series of price reduction initiatives on

The price reductions will specifically benefit individuals with chronic diseases or cancer who require long-term treatment. Lowering the prices of high-quality medicines alongside the provision of affordable pharmaceutical services is also the result of the strategic partnership between MOHAP and international pharmaceutical companies operating in the country, he continued. "It aims to encourage the private sector to invest in the local health system and forge new ties based on trust, communication, transparency, and community support."

Al Amiri praised the international pharmaceutical companies for their active participation in and swift response to the Ministry's initiatives aimed at reducing the prices of medicines. Many global pharmaceutical firms have set their regional headquarters in the UAE, and each of them currently employs 100 to 500 employees. Their logistic hubs are mainly located in airports and free zones in the UAE to support their operations in the country and other Middle East and North Africa nations.

He assured that the Ministry will continuously coordinate with companies and distributors and monitor the medicine supply in the country to ensure availability and avoid drug shortage.