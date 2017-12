The donation is part of the initiative of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2017 as the "Year of Giving."

The cheque was donated during a reception hosted by Autism Canada, in collaboration with the UAE Embassy, which was attended by Senator Percy Downe, President of the Canada-United Arab Emirates Friendship Parliamentary Group, and James Aylward, Leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Prince Edward Island, as well as other senior officials.