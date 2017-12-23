Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Future Foundation’s 2018 plan, projects

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of staying committed to achieving progress in this field and enhancing efforts to deploy the latest strategies and technologies in the government sector to realise the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to transform Dubai into a future-oriented city and a global hub for advanced science and technology.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came at a meeting of the Dubai Future Foundation’s Executive Committee. At the meeting, he approved the Foundation’s plans and strategies for 2018 in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of DFF.

"DFF is the incubator and accelerator of Dubai’s journey towards the future. We are sure that we will be able to turn even the challenges we face into opportunities by enhancing our preparedness, investing in local talent and attracting the brightest minds," Sheikh Hamdan said.

The Dubai Crown Prince also commended the role played by the Foundation and the various projects and initiatives presented by the Executive Committee at the meeting. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Abdulla bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, and Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, also attended the meeting.