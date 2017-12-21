ERC visits UAE-Jordanian Camp in Zarqa

Rashid Mohammed Al Kaabi, Head of the Delegation and Director of the Volunteer Department at the ERC, explained that the delegation includes leading personnel from the ERC Emergency and Crisis Team and the visit is an important knowledge training mission for the team, to review the procedures and management of refugee camps.

He added that the visit will continue for three days while declaring that assessing the performance of ERC volunteers is the best way of gaining relevant experience in training volunteers and benefiting from their knowledge, to establish other camps in areas affected by disasters.

Al Kaabi praised the performance of the camp’s volunteers who are assisting Syrian refugees, while thanking them for their efforts and humanitarian role.

During the visit, the camp’s management assigned the delegation’s members to the camp’s various departments, to do volunteer work and learn about their working procedures. The delegation also visited the UAE-Jordanian field hospital in Al Mafraq Governorate, to learn about its integrated medical services.