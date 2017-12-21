UAE, Guinea advancing bilateral relations

The two sides exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah said the visit of the Guinean minister reflects the keenness of the two countries' leadership to boost bilateral relations to a higher level.

The Guinean president spoke high of the impressive developmental drive going on in the UAE and the pioneering standing held by the country at the regional and international levels.

Attending the meeting was Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.