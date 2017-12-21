Turkmen President receives Abdullah bin Zayed

The two sides discussed ways of developing and strengthening the relations of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan in various fields including the economy, investment, infrastructure and renewable energy, to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and their peoples. They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed to the Turkmen President the greetings of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their wishes to the Turkmen people for further progress and prosperity. The Turkmen President, in return, extended his greetings, and expressed the hope that there would be further growth in relations between the two nations.



Sheikh Abdullah also reaffirmed the UAE's desire to enhance Emirati-Turkmen relations and to develop cooperation in various fields.



The meeting was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr. Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, Hasan Al Zarouni, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, and Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.