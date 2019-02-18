SSC, UoS launch Diploma Programme in Sports Media

Sharjah24: University of Sharjah (UoS) and Sharjah Sport Council, has announced in a press conference, which was held at the meeting hall of UoS, the launch of Professional Diploma Programme in Sports Media and Communication.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sport Council; His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS); and Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sport Council (SSC).
 
The Programme aims to prepare national cadres to enhance the role of the strategic and vital sector driving forward to a sustainable development process in the emirate of Sharjah.
 
Launching such a programme translate the cooperation agreement between the two parties, which aims to lay a number of initiatives and activities that serve the community.