SSC, UoS launch Diploma Programme in Sports Media

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sport Council; His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS); and Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sport Council (SSC).

The Programme aims to prepare national cadres to enhance the role of the strategic and vital sector driving forward to a sustainable development process in the emirate of Sharjah.

Launching such a programme translate the cooperation agreement between the two parties, which aims to lay a number of initiatives and activities that serve the community.