UoS organises closing ceremony of “4th International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship”

The Forum concluded with awarding the winners of the SCCI Award for Innovators, which coincides with the UAE Innovation Month in the Emirate of Sharjah. His Excellency Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, attended the ceremony along with His Excellency Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; His Excellency Dr. Saeed Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and President of Sharjah Education Council; Prof. Kamal Youcef-Toumi, Mechanical Engineering Professor, Co-Director of Center for Clean Water and Clean Energy at MIT in the US, and Member of the University of Sharjah’s Board of Trustees; Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (SHAMS); and His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Director General of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During his address on the occasion, the Chancellor of the University extended his gratitude and congratulations to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for supporting this Forum that inspires innovation and creativity in Sharjah during his vision of the cultural and modern development of the Emirate on the international level.

What distinguishes the University of Sharjah, he continued, is the approach that invests in the minds of the future. Therefore, the idea of this Forum during the month of innovation. We have transformed this concept of “innovation” into a forum that will spread the culture of innovation among the youth of the future.

Today, he added, is to celebrate the fourth round of the Forum that aims to establish an ideal platform for nurturing innovation in the minds of students. The Forum brought together experts and specialists in innovation and entrepreneurship, and the University worked to promote its academic courses on innovation that focus on the development of the spirit of competitiveness among students and create opportunities for them for cooperation with the institutions of the community. The establishment of the Sharjah Technology and Innovation Park, the Chancellor added, which His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has recently established, is a major practical step to enhance the prospects of this investment in knowledge and innovation as an ideal platform for exploring the future. It will also contribute to enhancing the role of the University in many areas such as education, training and innovation, undergraduate and post graduate projects, scientific research and development, emerging projects, entrepreneurship and marketing innovative products and services.

For the fourth year in a row, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has organized this innovative initiative to encourage innovative projects and to stimulate students to unleash their creative ideas in various fields, said the Chairman of the SCCI. The award, he added, comes every year in the framework of the strategic partnership with the University of Sharjah, and the joint efforts to enhance the contributions of young men and women in establishing and developing successful entrepreneurial projects in the business sector with innovative and creative ideas.

The award is in line with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to support the student’s innovative projects as they are the pioneers who will build the future and to enable them to unleash their creative potential by providing the necessary facilities, material, and moral resources to implement their entrepreneurial projects and to instilling a culture of innovation as a cornerstone in the process of sustainable community development and achievement.

Prof. Philip Molyneux, Dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah, expressed his happiness with the participation of this large number of innovators from the university students in addition to the 12th grade students from the private schools in the Emirate. He also thanked all organizers and sponsors for their support of this Forum.

As for Dr. Amal Al Ali, Chairman of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum organising committee, she said that the committee was keen to ensure that this year's forum competition is an educational process where students learn how to brainstorm and design step by step under the supervision of academic mentors, businessmen, Government institutions on a two-month educational journey where students learn about innovation skills through weekly mentoring sessions.

The Forum hosted a number of speakers this year including Dr. Hanadi Nasser Al Suwaidi, Consultant of Talent and Creativity; Dr. Ibrahim Abu Thekri, President of the General Union of Arab Producers for Television; and Mr. Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Emirati Inventor and Founder-CEO of AMI Group. The Sharjah Consultative Council also presented a paper on innovation in social issues.

At the end of the ceremony, winners of the SCCI Award for Innovators were announced and awarded.