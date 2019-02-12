UoS organises a workshop on Patent Registration and Marketing

A number of entrepreneurs, innovators, students, and inventors attended the workshop.

The workshop addressed a number of important topics, including the definition of the concept of intellectual property rights and ways of registering them in various registration offices around the world such as the US Patent and Trademark Office, the European Intellectual Property Office, the Intellectual Property Office of the GCC, and the Chinese and Japanese Offices, amongst others.

It also covered the definition of patents and industrial samples and the conditions necessary to register them. In addition to the importance of, and how to market and benefit from patents through the direct licensing of companies and factories or the establishment of an emerging private company or a "Start-Up" company, and gave with a number of successful examples of the registration and marketing of patents in the United Arab Emirates as well as a number of international examples to clarify the mechanism of protection of inventions and marketing.

The workshop also reviewed the experience of the University of Sharjah in establishing a patent registration office and transfer of technology to serve the university students, researchers and faculty members, and the organising efforts to market inventions and implement them in cooperation with local and international organisations to serve the community of the UAE as well as applying them regionally and internationally.