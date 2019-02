In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sidra Naeem said that the smart health care watch has a sensors install in it, which send an alert to the family members whenever the patient might have an epileptic attack.

Sidra Naeem added that, “There is a mobile app that is connected to the EPI-TRACK watch. The mobile app has many features. It has an audio details that can be saved whenever an attack happens.”

She concluded that the app has all the records of the epilepsy patient.