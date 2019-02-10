AUS students showcase biomedical exoskeleton for paraplegic patients in UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24”, the AUS students pointed out that the project entitled “A Brain-Computer Interface Biomedical Exoskeleton Lower extremity” aims to help aid in the physiotherapy process of paraplegic recovery, ensuring that patients control their recovery via mind controlled signals automating the structure.

Commenting on their participation, The two students concluded that the project will help to eradicate paralyses for several paraplegic patients, allowing them to restore their nerves buildings once more.