AUS students showcase biomedical exoskeleton for paraplegic patients in UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah

  • Sunday 10, February 2019 in 1:19 PM
Sharjah 24: As part of its participation in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, students from the American University of Sharjah (AUS) have showcased their new innovation on a brain-controlled lower extremity biomedical exoskeleton, for paraplegic patients, using an electroencephalography (EEG) signals.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah24”, the AUS students pointed out that the project entitled “A Brain-Computer Interface Biomedical Exoskeleton Lower extremity” aims to help aid in the physiotherapy process of paraplegic recovery, ensuring that patients control their recovery via mind controlled signals automating the structure. 
 
Commenting on their participation, The two students concluded that the project will help to eradicate paralyses for several paraplegic patients, allowing them to restore their nerves buildings once more. 